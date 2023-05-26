Daily Liberal
Premier Chris Minns says rural service delivery inquiry a possibility

By Allison Hore
May 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Roy Butler asked about service delivery in western NSW during question time in parliament. Picture via NSW Parliament
Government service delivery in regional and rural NSW may soon come under the microscope with NSW Premier Chris Minns suggesting the possibility of a parliamentary inquiry.

