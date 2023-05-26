Daily Liberal
Dubbo Council may cut services to fund Emergency Services Levy increase

By Allison Hore
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
The emergency services levy funds services like the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service. Picture from file
Dubbo councillors are expecting a budget blowout and slashed services if a state government decision to end a subsidy on the emergency services levy is not reversed.

