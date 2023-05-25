Two SES volunteers from Dubbo are being deployed to Canada to help the nation in its response to the wildfires which have burned more than 1.7 million hectares and displaced more than 29,000 people.
NSW SES volunteers Andrew Fletcher and Tony Morris from Dubbo as well as NSW SES staff member Colleen Taylor from Wagga Wagga will join a 200-strong contingent from Australian and New Zealand.
The trio will be providing logistics and finance support to Canadian firefighters throughout the wildfire response.
"I'm pretty pleased to have the opportunity to go and give them a hand," Mr Fletcher, a finance expert said.
"I think it's marvellous the way the emergency management community around the world works together."
Personnel from NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the Forestry Corporation of NSW are also on the ground in Canada. The deployment comes three and a half years after Canadian firefighters came to Australia's aid during the Black Summer fires of 2019/2020.
Mr Fletcher and Ms Taylor both worked with Canadian teams during Australia's bushfire crisis, in Kempsey and Tumut.
"I did say to them when I was working with them, I'd like to return the favour one day," Ms Taylor, a finance and logistics officer, said.
Canadian officials say the current wildfire crisis gripping the nation is "unprecedented".
Almost all of Alberta, which has a population of over four million, and much of neighbouring Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories face extreme fire risks.
A state of emergency has been declared in Alberta where firies are currently battling 81 fires, including 23 classified as out of control. Wildfires have already consumed 945,000 hectares in the province, surpassing the previous record 615,00 hectares.
"I'm proud to see our volunteers and staff coming to the assistance of Canadian firefighters. This deployment shows our diverse capabilities can be applied to managing a range of natural hazards," said NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York.
The Dubbo volunteers are expected to remain in Canada for about five weeks.
"We wish them all the strength and resolve to make a meaningful contribution to the people of Canada, before returning home to their families," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.
"It speaks volumes of the SES that even after an incredibly busy 18 months, they still put their hand up to support others in need. This is the Australian emergency service at its best."
