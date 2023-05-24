Daily Liberal
Long-term CWA member Marion Morris remembered for kindness and cooking

Updated May 24 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
Beloved Dubbo resident and long-term Dubbo CWA member Marion Morris is being remembered for her kind heart and brilliant cooking following her passing on April 26, aged 96 years.

