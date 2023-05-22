While other parts of western NSW continue to struggle, socio-economic advantage in Dubbo is on the rise, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveals.
A new report by the ABS has ranked local government areas (LGAs) across the country according to their relative advantage and disadvantage. The analysis took into account income, education, employment, occupation and housing to determine socio-economic status.
In 2016, the Dubbo local government area (then Western-Plains Regional Council) ranked 62nd out of 128 LGAs in the state for socio-economic disadvantage.
However, according to the latest data, Dubbo now ranks 74th in the state - a significant decrease in relative disadvantage.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Matthew Dickerson said he was not surprised to hear the LGA had climbed the rankings.
"In the past few years there have been some major changes around the Dubbo community which would have assisted the change in this ranking," he said.
"In the past five years there have been a number of state significant projects, including the Cancer Centre establishment, housing and development projects and the Mindyarra Maintenance Centre, which have led to an increase in opportunities for our residents.
"The number of jobs in the Dubbo Regional Local Government Area have also significantly increased, while unemployment has decreased."
Cr Dickerson said one of the biggest drivers of change over the five year period was the COVID-19 pandemic.
"[This] allowed people to have a flexible working environment to suit their preferred lifestyle, in turn this allowed Dubbo to become a regional workforce hub for employees who didn't need to be in a metro city office all day," he said.
"We have also seen an increase in acceptance in the Dubbo community as a place for anyone to live, with an increase in multicultural groups."
Although Dubbo has climbed the ranks for socio-economic advantage to 54th, the LGA still falls behind other parts of the Central West including Orange and Cabonne - the two most affluent LGAs in the region.
Cabonne came in at 102nd, meaning it is the 26th most affluent in the state and Orange ranked at 87th and is the 41st most affluent.
Cowra was named the worst in the region, ranked the 21st most disadvantaged LGA in the state. Lithgow was not far behind at 23rd.
Central West LGAs and their state ranking:
Cr Dickerson said the disparity between Dubbo and Orange or Bathurst could be chalked up to their proximity to major cities, meaning they had more success in attracting a higher skilled population than further west.
"Looking at the data across the four years the Dubbo Local Government Area is doing well, however more can always be done," he said.
"Council can lobby the State Government to assist with the health and education sectors, as well as related funding to help those with socio-economic disadvantage.
"Council actively engages with all levels of government and businesses to ensure that opportunities are provided to the Dubbo region for our community.
"For example the Renewable Energy Zone will provide jobs for the local community as it grows and develops. Such projects are making the Dubbo Local Government Area a popular place to live and work, providing a balanced lifestyle for those who chose to live in the region."
As the distance from major cities grew, so did disadvantage levels.
Brewarrina Shire Council and the Central Darling Shire Council area - which includes towns like Menindee, Wilcannia and White Cliffs - retained their spots of 1st and 2nd in the state for disadvantage respectively.
Walgett remained in the top 10 most disadvantaged LGAs in NSW, coming in at 9th in 2021 - an improvement on Walgett's ranking of 3rd in 2016. Also in the top 10 most disadvantaged LGAs in NSW are Broken Hill, Coonamble and Walgett.
Top 10 most disadvantaged LGAs in NSW:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.