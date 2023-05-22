One man's trash is another man's treasure.
That's how the saying goes and for Dubbo business woman Tania Keath she has turned that saying into her own business.
Ms Keath, the owner of Tillbrook & Co, has always found herself collecting bits and pieces from garage sales, Facebook marketplace, deceased estates, on her travels or via road side pick up and car boot sales.
This prompted her to start attending markets, selling the things she collected or up-scaled and now she is continuing to grow her business with a pop-up shop in The Govenor building along Macquarie Street.
"After COVID I realised this was what I wanted to pursue, this is what makes me happy," she said.
Ms Keath currently works a part-time job and runs the store on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday but has hopes that if it does well she will be able to make her passion a full time career.
"I have so much stuff and there's only so much I can take to a market stall, I was just running out of room at home," she said.
Working together with Kate O'Shaugnessy at The Exchange, Ms Keath has been able to turn a pipe dream into a reality.
"I pitched my idea to her and it happened to align with the quality they like and the creative fusion has been great," she said.
The pop-up shop has been open for two weeks now and Ms Keath has seen a number of residents pop in for a visit, some spending hundreds of dollars on collectable items.
"One of my regular customers from Facebook came in and spent a couple hundred dollars with me," she said.
"I just wanted a spot so I could see what it would be like because I have lots of ideas of expanding however getting something that's reasonable to rent is hard."
By doing this pop-up shop, Ms Keath has been able to price all her items as well as photograph it for her website.
Having completed a course in Business Management, as well as a Diploma of Information Services and Heritage Museums of Conservation, Ms Keath has been able to put her new skills to use when running her growing business.
"Hence me liking books, history and heritage...our books sell really well all over Australia," she said.
Ms Keath is working on making her items available internationally as Google Analytics shows her that people from the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom are are trying to buy her items but due to a lack of postage they are unable to.
"I'm losing people at the check out so once I work on getting that done hopefully I can open up to a new market," she said.
With a whole range of products available, from history books to lace handkerchiefs, travel memorabilia, buttons, blankets, pot planters, wooden cotton reals, children's chairs, Tupperware, blankets and much, much more, Ms Keath now has people calling her asking if she wants certain peices for her store.
"It might seem like boring objects but they tell a story," she said.
Monday, June 5 is technically the last day Ms Keath's pop-up store will be running but she is hoping to take it week by week after that.
"We are just taking things one step at a time and seeing how we go," she said.
"This is what my passion is, it make me smile when somebody picks something up and goes 'oh I remember this', I love that.
"This is my world."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
