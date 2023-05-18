Daily Liberal
Health minister Ryan Park says staffing 'first priority' in implementing rural health inquiry recommendations

AH
By Allison Hore
May 19 2023 - 5:00am
Health minister Ryan Park said boosting the workforce is the government's first priority in implementing the recommendations of an inquiry which revealed a rural health system in "crisis".

