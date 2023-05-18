Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Health minister Ryan Park unveils new Remote Mobile CT Service for Walgett, Cobar and Bourke

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health minister Ryan Park and member for Barwon Roy Butler check out the new mobile CT scanner, unveiled in Walgett. Picture supplied
Health minister Ryan Park and member for Barwon Roy Butler check out the new mobile CT scanner, unveiled in Walgett. Picture supplied

A new mobile CT service could help reduce wait times at Dubbo Base Hospital and make scans more accessible for people in rural western NSW communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.