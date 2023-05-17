Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) celebrates 95 years in the air

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Randall Greenberg, Chief Medical Officer for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (South Eastern Section), at the RFDS Visitor Experience Centre in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dr Randall Greenberg, Chief Medical Officer for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (South Eastern Section), at the RFDS Visitor Experience Centre in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

At 95 years old the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) is providing a larger and more diverse range of services to rural communities across Australia than ever before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.