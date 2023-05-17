The man behind a 22-hour siege in Provan Place that's estimated to have chalked up a bill worth tens of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to three years and one month in jail.
With a non-parole period of two years, Leighton Everingham-Baker, 34, will be eligible for release on May 15, 2025.
During a sentencing at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, May 16, the Aldrin Avenue resident pleaded guilty to the following charges:
At 1.40am on Friday, April 21, 2023 police attached to the Orana Mid-Western Proactive Crime Team were conducting patrols in East Dubbo in response to a recent rise in break and enters and stolen motor vehicles in the area, court documents said.
Police documents state during their time patrolling Websdale Drive they noticed Everingham-Baker walking between trees and along the residential fence line trying to avoid police detection.
Dressed in all black, the court documents said, Everingham-Baker's behaviour gave cause for police to stop and speak with him.
The police documents state, officers attempted to communicate with him saying, "hey mate, it's the police, just stop there for us", but Everingham-Baker mumbled and continued walking away from the police. Police again said, "just stop there for us, mate".
Everingham-Baker then ran from police into the backyard of a Websdale Drive property before jumping a fence and losing police.
Two police dogs were released to find Everingham-Baker, who had climbed onto the roof of a Provan Place house.
The dogs took police into the rear yard of the property Everingham-Baker had climbed onto. The police started negotiations but the 34-year-old declined all requests and pulled a large kitchen knife on them.
The residents of the property were evacuated from their home. Specialist police attached to the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit and Negotiation Unit were deployed to the ongoing incident. NSW Ambulance and the fire service were also alerted to attend.
For the next 19 hours, police tried to negotiate and engage with Everingham-Baker but according to the police documents he was pacing up and down the roof and said if any police climbed onto the roof he would stab them.
Everingham-Baker was then seen removing roof tiles, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to the property, and throwing them at the negotiators, with one of the tiles hitting a detective in the leg.
At one point, Everingham-Baker requested a cigarette from police, saying he would surrender if he was given one. Police supplied him with a cigarette but he did not come down from the roof.
Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS) personnel were urgently flown from Bankstown to Dubbo by Police Aviation Command.
The siege ended about 11.55pm on Friday, April 21, when Everingham-Baker entered the roof cavity of the Provan Place home and officers tasered him after he was seen to pull out the knife he had kept up his sleeve.
He was removed from the roof by Volunteer Rescue Association personnel and assessed by paramedics who deemed him fit for custody.
Police said an expense of $10,000 was incurred to fly in PORS officers. More than 40 police personnel were called to Provan Place for assistance, they travelled from across the state. Police said Everingham-Baker's actions had "significant impact" on emergency services during the siege incident.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
