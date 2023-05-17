Daily Liberal
Leighton Everingham-Baker charged in Dubbo Local Court after 22-hour siege

By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Two police stand in tactical gear along Provan Place. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The man behind a 22-hour siege in Provan Place that's estimated to have chalked up a bill worth tens of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to three years and one month in jail.

