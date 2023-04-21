Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Watch

Man charged with string of offences after siege at Provan Place, Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police brought an end to a 22-hour siege in Dubbo's east by tasering a man who refused to come down from a rooftop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.