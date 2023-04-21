Police brought an end to a 22-hour siege in Dubbo's east by tasering a man who refused to come down from a rooftop.
The stand-off began at around 2am on Friday morning, when Orana Mid-Western Police District officers attempted to speak to a man while patrolling the area.
It is alleged the man fled and climbed onto the roof of a home - where he was not known to the occupants - in Provan Place and refused to come down.
READ ALSO:
The ongoing stand-off attracted a crowd of onlookers while a large presence of emergency service vehicles was in place and roads were closed around the residence.
At roughly 11.55pm on Friday, the man entered the roof cavity of the home, where officers from the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit tasered him after he allegedly threatened to use the knife.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.
The 33-year-old man was then arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station, where he was hit with nine charges.
The string of charges are:
The man was refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, April 22.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.