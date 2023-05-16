Daily Liberal
Matthew John Riley to front sentencing in Tamworth District Court after New England Highway arrest

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
A man stole one vehicle from Wellington, was armed with a machete while attempting to steal another, and led police on a chase before he was tracked to a highway truck stop.

