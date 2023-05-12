A Narromine man has been hit with a long list of charges following investigations into rural property crime in the western area.
In March this year, Orana Mid-Western Police District officers and the Rural Crime Prevention Team formed Strike Force Dozer to investigate the crimes in the Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar areas.
As part of that investigation, a 23-year-old man was arrested at a McNamara's Lane address at Narromine on Thursday, May 11.
He was taken to Narromine Police Station and charged with 29 offences:
The man was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, where he was again refused bail to re-appear at the Narromine Local Court on Thursday, June 8.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Dozer is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
