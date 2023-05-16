Daily Liberal
Carers urgently needed for displaced Dubbo children

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 17 2023 - 5:00am
Dubbo is in desperate need of carers for displaced children. Picture supplied.
The Dubbo community is urgently being called upon to help as children in the region as young as two can't live safely at home.

