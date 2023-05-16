Henry* is an affectionate two-year-old who loves books and playing outside. He needs a home with an active carer who can help him grow and learn and read him bedtime stories at night.

Six-year-old Alex* and his seven-year-old sister Heather* need a home with a nurturing carer who can provide lots of hugs and emotional support. Alex loves riding bikes, swimming and kittens. Heather loves writing, drawing and colouring.

Tim* is nine and has a great sense of humour. He enjoys football, swimming and playing with other kids. He needs an active carer who can provide a safe home with structure and routine.

Ricki* is eight and likes to do arts and crafts. She loves swimming, watching movies and books. She needs a carer who can spend lots of one-on-one time with her.

Josie* is ten and her brother Toby* is eleven. They love horse riding and their favourite subject is maths. Josie is quite extroverted, while Toby is quite introverted, so they would benefit from a home with two carers who could cater to each of their needs.