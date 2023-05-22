A buzz of activity surrounded the model trains at Dubbo Show over the weekend as kids, teens and adults of all ages enjoyed checking out the extremely detailed models.
As residents stepped into the shed they were welcomed by a very passionate group of model train enthusiasts before being mind blown by the incredibly detailed model of the Dubbo and Far West train stations and scenery.
Dubbo Model Railway Club secretary treasurer Bob Eshman said it was amazing to see all the school kids come and take a look at the trains.
"We have a drive-in up there [amongst the models] and a lot of the school kids came in and the teacher had to explain to the kids what a drive-in was," he said.
While the first day of the show was a little slower for the group, Saturday was a much better day as a constant stream of visitors made their way through the display.
The Central and Far West train replica may be the biggest thing on offer in the shed, but it was Thomas the Tank Engine who was stealing the show.
"The kids love it, they come in and press the button [that makes Thomas go around] and they just love it," he said.
The Inland Rail grant the club received is being used productively with the painting of the clubs walls - something that hasn't happened in over 30 years.
"The club has been operating for 43 years and 38 of them have been in this shed, so a lot of the layout is getting pretty bloody old and it takes a lot of work to keep maintenance up," Mr Eshman said.
"With the Inland Rail grant we got, we are going to replace the top level and that's why we are taking the opportunity to paint the sky and the top of the kills and then paint the cloud...then we will start on the Parkes level below that and finish off Dubbo hopefully soon."
With the Dubbo train station replica costing the group $270 for the kit, they have been careful with what they spend their money on.
"It then took us months to put together but it's worth it in the long run," he said.
The group has spent countless hours putting together the models, with the more recent additions of North Dubbo, Peak Hill and Narromine.
READ MORE:
"We are trying to put a lot of work in, but it's all coming together nicely," he said.
With more than 1200 Facebook followers, the group has seen enormous growth in overseas followers.
"When I joined the club 10 years ago we have 24 members and we now have 32 but our Facebook page has 1200 members with people from all over the world," he said.
"They love it and so do we, it keeps us old blokes off the street!"
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.