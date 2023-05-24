A popular Brisbane Street cafe that has only been open a few months has already found themselves victim to Dubbo's rising crime problem.
On Monday evening, May 22 Belle Wong, owner of You Cafe, took to social media to express her frustration about an apparent break in attempt that afternoon which left the cafe's glass door and metal door frame damaged.
"First of all, we are happy that you're lucky as the glassdoor didn't shatter into small pieces and you didn't get hurt," she wrote in the Facebook post.
"We really want to know your reason for breaking our glassdoor. Did you find it funny or were you bored? What have you got after doing that? Happiness?"
Although the glass on the door didn't shatter, the resulting crack was bad enough that the whole door would have to be replaced. Ms Wong said a local glass company quoted a cost of $1200 to repair the door - a big blow for a small business which only opened in January.
"We are just a small business. We work so hard," she told the Daily Liberal.
"We work seven days a week because we want to bring something different to Dubbo and also because [a] day off at this stage sounds too expensive for us since we just started our business not long ago.
"For us it's not just about the money. We think, if I replace this today will they do it again tomorrow?"
As well as the cracks in the glass, the door's metal frame had damage next to the handle which appeared to be from someone using an object to try and force the door open.
Ms Wong has reported the incident to local police but says she thinks more needs to be done to deal with crime in Dubbo. According to the Bureau of Crimes Statistics and Research (BOCSAR), break-and-enter rates in Dubbo are 4.7 times worse than the state average.
"I know we're not the only shop dealing with this," she said.
"When the mayor said people shouldn't worry about crime, and people are more worried about the road, I think it's not right. Our car got hit and run this week and we needed to use our own insurance because we couldn't find the driver.
"People in this town work so hard. And then they have to pay for things like this, things we shouldn't be paying for."
Having worked in education herself, Ms Wong said she thinks there needs to be more programs, activities and teen-friendly hangout spots in town to keep young people occupied and out of trouble.
"I think there's nothing for teenagers to do, so that's why they come out and destroy things. I've heard from other businesses who said their shops have been broken into but nothing was taken, that it was young people who just wanted to make a mess," she said.
"How do we look after our young people in town so the situation can change? Not only for businesses - but also for houses."
After Ms Wong posted about the incident to Facebook there was an outpouring of support from the cafe's regular customers.
"So sorry this has happened to you and your family. You have an amazing restaurant that is becoming [...] very popular and currently is the talk of the town. Your hospitality, friendly service and beautiful dishes are inspiring," one customer wrote.
"We have thousands of brilliant and amazing locals here that will hopefully give you and your family a reason to keep your marvellous cafe open and to continue to bring what you do to this town," another added.
Ms Wong thanked the community for their support and said she and her husband - who is the cafe's chef - "won't be discouraged" from running their business. She said the majority of people she has met in town so far have been incredibly friendly and generous.
She also holds no ill will or grudge towards whoever was behind the break-in attempt.
"If you are too bored or if you need a listener, just come and have a chat or a drink. We will definitely forgive you," she said.
"We just hope that you won't do it again as we have no time and no energy to deal with such things."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
