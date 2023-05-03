Daily Liberal
'Shock' emergency services levy rise may see council services cut, Narromine Shire Council mayor Craig Davies worries

By Allison Hore
May 4 2023 - 5:00am
The emergency services levy funds services like the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service. Picture from file
Narromine mayor Craig Davies has joined other country mayors and a peak local government body in calling on the NSW Government to reverse its "shock" decision to end a subsidy on the emergency services levy.

