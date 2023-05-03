Daily Liberal
Coonabarabran's Fred Kearney named Lions Australia Youth of the Year for 2023

By Allison Hore
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Lions Australia Youth of the Year Fred Kearney with TAS public speaking coordinator Tim Hughes and his parents Pip and Vern from The Valleys Coonabarabran. Picture supplied
A young man from a cattle farm in Coonabarabran has drawn on his experiences living through drought to win a national public speaking competition.

