Making a great coffee starts with the bean, says Josh Angus, general manager at the Coffee Bean Roasting House in Dubbo. And he would know, his company has just taken home five prizes at the prestigious Royal Adelaide Coffee Show.
"It really comes back to quality on the farm, then the roasting and finding the right profile for it and paying attention as you're roasting to get the best out of it," he told the Daily Liberal.
The Dubbo-based coffee roaster competed for the top spot against over 300 entrants from across Australia at the inaugural event and came home with an impressive haul of awards including two golds, two silvers and one bronze.
"I am incredibly proud of our roasting team," Mr Angus said.
"I know they put their heart and soul into the sourcing, roasting and packaging of our beans, and these multiple awards from industry experts confirm that we roast with love and care, and skill.
"When we go to these competitions we're often up against very large roasters, household name roasters that have a large team. And we enter coffee we're actually selling that's viable for consumers to buy, so it's challenging to compete on that level."
"So we're pretty over the moon to have come away with so many awards."
Launched this year by the Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society of South Australia (RAHS), the Royal Adelaide Coffee Show is South Australia's first independent coffee show. The show's judging panel was composed of 15 industry professionals who took into consideration each coffee's appearance, aroma, taste and body.
The Coffee Bean Roasting House's Colombian coffee blend Qué Chimba! won gold in the Latte Single Origin category, silver in the Plunger Imported Blend category and bronze in the Latte Imported Blend category.
"I'm probably most proud of winning these recent awards as a regional roaster, competing against big guys from Sydney and Melbourne, and showing that regionally we're doing great things," he said.
Asked what made their coffee stand out from the rest, Mr Angus said it starts with the unique bean processing methods of their bean suppliers.
"90 percent of [the [Qué Chimba! blend] is from a co-op in Colombia. They're doing a lot of educational programs about how to improve the crop and how to improve their yield. As a result we're paying more than the market price to encourage them to keep doing these programs," he explains.
"The other 10 percent of it is processed in quite a unique way by two brothers who grew up on a coffee plantation, Felipe and Carlos Arcila, who have been experimenting with methods.
"When the coffee fruit is picked there are two processing methods, you can either wash the fruit off to get the bean or you can leave it in the sun to ferment and the fruit falls off.
"So during that natural fermentation process they actually cover it with wine yeast, honey and peaches and it all sits together and gets turned and tossed - that's how the coffee gets that beautiful peach flavour from."
A single-origin coffee the Coffee Bean Roasting House also sources from Felipe's farm took home gold in the Latte Single Origin category and silver in the Espresso Single Origin category.
"We're very chuffed, there's been some big smiles all weekend," Chris Briggs, Manager of Central and Western NSW at the Coffee Bean Roasting House, said.
Winning so many awards at the prestigious competition isn't the only exciting thing the Coffee Bean Roasting House has brewing. They have also begun work on a "roastery door" container cafe on-site.
"Currently under consideration by the local council, we hope that by spring this year, we'll be serving our award-winning coffee from state-of-the-art equipment on-site in Douglas Mawson Road," Mr Angus said.
"We'll be running multiple grinders and serving a rotational selection of single origins and blends from our range. It will be something completely unseen in Dubbo."
