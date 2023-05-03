Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Dubbo's Coffee Bean Roasting House wins gold at the Royal Adelaide Coffee Show

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Making a great coffee starts with the bean, says Josh Angus, general manager at the Coffee Bean Roasting House in Dubbo. And he would know, his company has just taken home five prizes at the prestigious Royal Adelaide Coffee Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.