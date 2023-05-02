When Amelia Raidaveta was coming through the junior ranks at Dubbo, she was often doing it alone.
Given the limited pathway on offer, as well as her impressive skill set, she had to make the move to Newcastle after the under 14s.
Doing that helped her get where she is today, playing NCAA Division 1 basketball in America for Weber State University.
Having just completed her first year at the Utah college with the Wildcats, Raidaveta has been back home and sharing all she's learnt with the next generation of Dubbo stars.
Seeing the sheer number junior Rams and the success they're having - Dubbo will soon be represented in all Western Junior League age group finals for the second successive year and rising stars Millie Sutcliffe and Kiara McKeown were named in a NSW Country under 16s squad just last week - leaves her almost speechless.
To then think her achievements in playing NBL1 for Newcastle and jetting off to America is inspiring those youngsters at Dubbo makes it even more special.
"It gives me chills," Raidaveta said.
"When I was going through the pathway I was the only one.
"When I went across to Newcastle there was no under 18s girls' team in Dubbo. If I'd stayed I wouldn't have had a team to play for.
"Now we've got two divisions of under 18s boys and there's an under 16s girls. There's girls who came out of 18s and are back into coaching juniors so to see girls grow up and live their dream, that's all you want to see.
"To grow up and show some sort of pathway for them and to show them it's possible, that's all I can do."
The 6'3" Raidaveta may only be 20 years old herself, but helping those younger than her is already a huge passion.
The fact she's studying child psychology while at college emphasises that, as does her willingness to run training camps with Dubbo juniors last weekend.
"You wait all year to come home and share what you've learnt and to see the kids out here being ready to learn, that's all you can ask for," she said.
"I love working with kids. Being able to share what I've learnt with them. As long as they're eager to learn, I'm happy to share."
Raidaveta describes her first year of college as "insane".
The culture shock is one thing, but the deep immersion in sport and, for her, basketball was like nothing she had been a part of before.
While the crowds and atmosphere may not have been a massive difference to those experienced during her NBL1 time with the Newcastle Falcons, sport being a massive part of life was something new.
"Sport over there is everything," she laughed.
"Especially in college. It's the be-all and end-all. They live and dream it over there.
"The whole football things was a bit of a culture shock but they love it and we're in a good little town about 20 minutes out of Salt Lake City so there's a little fanbase and they live for it.
"It's every girl's little dream to grow up and play Div 1 college so you can give them a bit of hope and hope they take it in."
In terms of action on the court, Raidaveta's status as a freshman meant there was never going to be huge minutes on the court in 2022/23.
It was much about learning and there was plenty of that to do.
"Every time I stepped on the court for a game or practice it was a massive learning experience," she said.
"Over there it's a very different style so it was hard to adapt to but we got there in the end."
Australian basketball is a lot about transition and working together to create the best opportunities.
That's not the case in the US.
"There's a lot break down of one-on-one, who can beat who, and first option is who can score and attack when we can," Raidaveta said.
"Here you give up a good shot for a great shot. Overseas, it's about where can I get a shot out?"
That's meant the Australian forward has had to change her game up but the facilities and options on offer at American colleges so focused on sport has helped make that easier.
"Being able to have a coach when and where you need them," she said of the biggest changes.
"You walk into he gym and there's a coach there ready to work with you straight away.
"You get in as many individuals as you want and you have position coaches who excel in teaching and coaching your position.
"Having access to that when I need it and getting those reps in, I've improved in that aspect."
While the season wasn't exactly one to remember for Weber State, hopes are a high a new coach for 2023/24 can get things moving in the right direction.
Despite that, Raidaveta is someone living her dream and she's thankful for the chance to be able to do that.
She paid credit to those who have helped her, from her family who have helped her through paying for opportunities and getting her halfway across the country to play and train, to Dubbo coaches like Claire Bynon who helped light the fire within her in those early days.
"I feel like it's what I've expected of myself. I wrote down a dream for myself and there was no other option to achieve it," she said.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it with the people around me and those who've helped me."
Raidaveta will spend time in both Dubbo and Newcastle while she's in Australia before heading back to Weber State for the second of her four college years.
She added finishing her degree and gaining that education "comes first" while she's in America but there has already been some thoughts about what could happen next.
"I've got a few friends I've met in college who have played in the European league and they've got some contacts so maybe go play in Europe," she said of the future.
"Spain, Germany, that area and just keep playing until my body tells me I can't play any more, basically.
"Then come back and share what I can with the kids."
