There's not many things that can make selection in a NSW state side feel even more special.
For Kiara McKeown and Millie Sutcliffe, earning it together does just that.
Weeks of travel and hard work through various selection trials was rewarded on Wednesday when it was announced the Dubbo pair had been named in the NSW Country under 16s side.
They will now travel to Perth in July to compete in the national championships.
READ ALSO:
McKeown described the selection as "like a dream come true" while Sutcliffe said the moment she found out she'd made the team left family members in tears.
Being able to share that joy, as well as the travel and hard work and everything that has gone into it, has been a special experience for the pair.
"Kiara and I have been playing basketball for so many years and we've been on this journey for a very long time," Sutcliffe said.
"We stuck with each other through all these trials since we were little girls and we've been going step-by-step and making this side is amazing."
McKeown echoed that, adding she couldn't wait to travel across the country to play alongside her Dubbo and now NSW teammate.
"It's been so good," she said.
"We've been together throughout our journeys for years and it's so good.
"Sharing that friendship as well. You're going away and you're not by yourself."
Having two players selected in a state team for a national championships is something many within Dubbo basketball can not remember happening before, but breaking new ground is nothing new for the talented pair.
There's been a host of representative selections for McKeown and Sutcliffe, most of the time together, since their days in the under 12s.
Both were part of the State Performance Program for the under 16s squad last year and competed in the under 15s Country D-League side, while there's been more success in 2023.
They played at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup (ACJBC) and it was there they really confirmed themselves as contenders for the NSW Country side.
The duo also helped Dubbo to Western Junior League success and the under 16s' girls side also earned a place in the Junior Premier League alongside the other best team in the state.
Just last weekend, the pair also earned All-Star selection after helping the Western Region Academy of Sport to championships glory at the Academy Games.
But for all that success, it's not the victories or the representative honours that stands out the most for the pair.
When each asked what they love most about their sport, there's no hesitation before answering.
"The friendships," Geurie-based McKeown said.
"I've always grown up around it and there's such a good support around me and they always get behind me. Especially the Dubbo community."
"I love the social side of it," Sutcliffe added.
"There's great people and I've made a lot of friends who I'm close with now.
"That and learning new things from different coaches. Not just Claire and Ty, but you learn different stuff from diff coaches."
"Claire and Ty" are Claire Bynon and Ty Forrester, who have had plenty to do with the pair over the years.
There was special mention made of Bynon, who has worked with the duo since the under 12 days and has coached them at a local and representative level over the years.
She was as excited as anyone after having the NSW Country selection confirmed, reiterating what the pair said about the supportive nature of the close-knit local basketball community.
"Everyone gets around each other and trains. There's all good vibes," McKeown said.
Being able to fly the flag for the Dubbo community is something the rising hoops stars are also proud of.
The NSW Country side is largely filled with players from Newcastle and the Illawarra but McKeown and Sutcliffe were keen to say the selection proves what can be done from further out west.
For Sutcliffe, being one of the few Indigenous players in these squads was also special.
"It's amazing. I'm very grateful," she said.
With selection confirmed, attention now turns to Perth and the national championships.
The event is expected to draw huge crowds while the very best young players in the country will be doing battle on the court.
"It will be a great atmosphere. A lot of people," Sutcliffe said, before talking about the expected standard.
"Very high. There will be a lot of great girls there so it will be so good. It will be very competitive."
But, for a pair who have already achieved so much, the though of that isn't too daunting.
"You've got to push yourself and show what county kids from Dubbo can do," McKeown said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.