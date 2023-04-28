Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo pair Kiara McKeown and Millie Sutcliffe named in NSW Country under 16s basketball side

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara McKeown (left) and Millie Sutcliffe will represent the NSW Country under 16s at July's national championships. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Kiara McKeown (left) and Millie Sutcliffe will represent the NSW Country under 16s at July's national championships. Picture by Nick Guthrie

There's not many things that can make selection in a NSW state side feel even more special.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.