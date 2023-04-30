There were certainly a few moments on the weekend when it really felt like the winter sporting season.
While some events were cancelled during a wet and often chilly weekend, there was still plenty happening for Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre.
The junior sport season started on Saturday and Amy was at the Lady Cutler ovals for some football action early on before taking in rugby and senior football that afternoon.
The opening round of the netball season was washed out but there's still plenty of photos from the Dubbo Rhinos' rugby win over defending New Holland Cup premiers, Parkes, and from Macquarie United's shock Western Premier League victory over Panorama.
On Sunday, things weren't quite as wet and we captured plenty of moments from the Dubbo CYMS-Wellington Cowboys Peter McDonald Premiership clash.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
