In the week leading up to Saturday's grand final rematch with Bathurst Bulldogs, the Dubbo Roolettes coaches were blunt with their new-look side.
"We didn't beat around the bush at training. We said this game is different," Kieran Smith said.
After starting the Westfund Ferguson Cup season by scoring 132 points in their first two games while conceding just five, the Roolettes knew the round three trip to Bathurst would be a different beast.
So it proved, as there were no points scored in the first half before the Dubbo side lifted in the second half and scored a tough 12-7 victory.
The new players in the Roolettes side had never experienced something like a Bulldogs battle before after the side started the season with an 84-0 win over Orange City and 48-5 defeat of Orange Emus.
"It was different. They were nervous," Smith said of the build-up for the newcomers.
"It's a big game and we've played them in the grand final the last few years and it's always a bit tougher and they've got experience across the park.
"They've got so many former and current Central West players in the squad and they're a really dominant forward pack so the girls were under no illusions, it was going to be a tough game.
"But they did their job and stood up so it was good."
Despite the Emus match finishing in a 43-point victory, the Roolettes weren't happy with how they played as they often went away from the gameplan and structure.
Coaches Smith and Gus McDonald, as well as the players, knew it had to be different against Bulldogs.
While the Dubbo side defeated Bulldogs on their home turf in the 2022 decider, winning at Bathurst hasn't been something achieved all too often.
To get things right and score a win in cold and wet conditions was a hugely satisfying result for all involved.
"It didn't go too well in the first half because it was wet and pretty windy and we were under pressure in our own end," Smith said.
"But we defended really well, our defence was really strong all game, and we kept them to nil at half-time.
"Then in the second half, with a bit of a breeze behind us, we had a bit more field position and we were able to create pressure and create points so that was pleasing."
Star outside backs Alahna Ryan and Lakeisha Hull scored the tries in the match while Rebecca Dunn kicked the lone conversion.
Smith said there were performances worthy of praise across the park, with representative front-rower Kim Fyfe one of those singled out.
"Kim Fyfe was one of the leaders. She had a tough week, personally, and was a bit down on game-day but she stood up and our scrum was outstanding. We probably had the dominance in the scrum and that was on the back of her," he said.
"Danielle Plummer is normally a breakaway but has been playing in the centres for us because we've been a bit short and she was excellent and was the makeshift kicker too, but her defence and her carries and support play was good too.
"And Olivia Hall is back this year after a shoulder reconstruction and she played at fullback and her carries were excellent. She made ground almost every time she ran the ball.
"Those three were my standouts."
The Roolettes are now alone at the top of the ladder and Smith admitted it will be a challenge to keep the side's motivation at its peak ahead of the next meeting with Bulldogs.
The two sides have long been the standouts in the competition and while other clubs are improving year-on-year, they are still some way off the perennial grand finalists.
This coming Saturday, Smith and McDonald's side will take on a Cowra Eagles team which has only returned to the competition this year after the club had been unable to form a women's squad for a number of years.
"It's no disrespect to the other sides in the competition but a few of them are still growing and developing," Smith said.
"Orange City has improved out of sight over the last couple of years and so has Forbes so the standard is getting better and Cowra has come in this year.
"But there's still a clear gap between us and Dogs and the rest of the competition so it can be tough.
"But we've spoken about not letting the game on the weekend motivate us, but the idea of improving each week and the intensity of training is how we'll get better.
"It's not good training hard for Dogs and playing hard if we're going to let it slip in every other game. That's not how you get better."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
