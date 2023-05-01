Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council decides on new home for Macquarie Conservatorium

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 2 2023 - 5:00am
Councillor Jessica Gough was "proud" to move a motion that helped the Macquarie Conservatorium. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Music in the region is set to continue after Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] voted to have the Macquarie Conservatorium occupy a Darling Street residence with a peppercorn lease for the next five years.

