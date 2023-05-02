Despite the overall satisfaction of people presenting to emergency rooms across the state dropping, Dubbo Hospital patients are becoming more satisfied with their care, data from the latest patient survey reveals.
According to data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI)'s Emergency Department Patient Survey (EDPS) for 2021 to 22 - released today - the satisfaction of patients presenting to Dubbo's emergency room is on the rise.
Between July 2021 and June 2022, just under two thirds of Dubbo emergency room patients (63 percent) rated the care they received as "very good", a rise of five percentage points compared to twelve months prior (58 percent).
In contrast, statewide statistics show a drop in the proportion of patients rating the quality of care they received as "very good" over the two year period. Across NSW, only 61 percent of emergency room visitors rated their care as "very good" in 2021 to 22 compared to 62 percent in 2020 to 2021.
"It's important to remember that this survey was in the field when health services and staff were managing the Delta and Omicron waves," BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said of the discrepancy.
"This included additional preventative measures to ensure the safety of staff and patients, which may have affected experiences of care."
This proportion of patients rating their care as "very good" also set Dubbo Hospital's emergency room above other emergency rooms in the region.
In Orange and Bathurst, 61 percent of people who presented to the emergency room said their care was "very good" and in Mudgee only 58 percent of patients did.
The survey reflects the experiences of almost 22,000 people who attended one of 77 NSW emergency departments during the survey period. For the majority of survey questions, patients across the state were slightly less positive than the previous survey.
In Dubbo, on the other hand, patient positivity is rising.
Asked how they would rate the quality of the emergency department health professionals who treated them, 66 percent of patients said "very good" in 2021 to 2022. This is up from 63 percent in the previous survey period.
86 percent of emergency room visitors in Dubbo reported that they were "always" treated with respect and dignity in 2021 to 2022, compared to 82 percent in 2020 to 2021.
The proportion of patients who said they would "speak highly" of their emergency room experience if asked by family or friends also grew from 67 percent to 75 percent, a rise of eight percentage points.
The full report and breakdown of data can be viewed on the Bureau of Health Information's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.