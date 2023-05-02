Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Emergency room satisfaction at Dubbo Base Hospital on the rise despite downward statewide trend

AH
By Allison Hore
May 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest patient survey data revealed Dubbo's emergency room has bucked the trend in patient satisfaction. Picture from file
The latest patient survey data revealed Dubbo's emergency room has bucked the trend in patient satisfaction. Picture from file

Despite the overall satisfaction of people presenting to emergency rooms across the state dropping, Dubbo Hospital patients are becoming more satisfied with their care, data from the latest patient survey reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.