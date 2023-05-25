An ambitious rare earth minerals exploration project planned for the Dubbo area has received a $6.5 million dollar cash injection from the federal government.
The Dubbo Project - a rare earth minerals mine proposed near Toongi by Australian Strategic Materials (ASM) - was one of 13 recipients of a grant intended to support the federal government's soon-to-be-released Critical Minerals Strategy.
"ASM is grateful to receive this generous support from the Australian Government for our rare earths and critical minerals Dubbo Project," ASM managing director and CEO Rowena Smith said.
"As part of our commitment to strong environmental, social, and governance performance, this funding will allow us to optimise the final design of the project's carbon, water and residue management.
"This is another exciting step for our Dubbo Project, as we build our global mine to metals business and look to bring new jobs and opportunities to the people of Dubbo and the region."
When complete, the Dubbo Project will mine rare earth and critical minerals like zirconium, hafnium, titanium and neodymium and export them to Korea to be used in a number of industries including clean energy, aerospace and some military technologies.
ASM estimates the construction phase will cost $2.5 billion and employ 1,000 workers, with 270 full-time jobs expected when the mine is up and running.
The grant for the project comes after an audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers released in March revealed the company needed to raise more money in order to continue operating following a 38 percent increase in ASM's overall loss from June to December 2022.
Although the company had sufficient funds to take the project through to the next phase of development, they would need to raise more capital to continue the project.
The new funds will be used for non-process infrastructure including residue storage and handling facilities, site water management, utility design and supply, greenhouse gas emission reduction studies and site establishment planning.
Minister for Resources Madeleine King said the thirteen projects across Australia which they are forking out close to $50 million to will help diversify supply chains, build domestic downstream processing and support new jobs and regional development.
"[They] include plans to produce key inputs to lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and to support supply chains for advanced manufacturing for aerospace, medical, energy and defence applications," she said.
"The grants will support Australia's new Critical Minerals Strategy, to be released shortly and which will outline how Australia can capture the significant opportunity of growing its critical minerals processing sector.
Australia has remarkable potential to meet the increasing global demand for the critical minerals needed for clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicles and batteries, as the world moves to decarbonise."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
