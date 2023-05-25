Daily Liberal
Proposed Dubbo Project mine receives $6.5 million government grant

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
Korean Metals Plant Representative Director Sung-lea Cho (R) and Toongi Pastoral Company Manager Fergus Job (L) at the Dubbo Project site. Picture supplied
Korean Metals Plant Representative Director Sung-lea Cho (R) and Toongi Pastoral Company Manager Fergus Job (L) at the Dubbo Project site. Picture supplied

An ambitious rare earth minerals exploration project planned for the Dubbo area has received a $6.5 million dollar cash injection from the federal government.

