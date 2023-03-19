Calls for inquiry grow following 'staggering' fish kill discovery at Menindee

As communities around Menindee continue to come to grips with another "staggering" fish kill, calls for an inquiry into the health of the region's water continue.
Footage of the millions of dead fish in the Menindee Weir pool, located on the Darling River, was spread far and wide on Friday after the shocking scene was discovered.
Fish kills are defined as a sudden mass mortality of wild fish. According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries fish kills can occur at any time although data indicates fish kills are more likely to occur in summer or following sudden changes in temperature.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Primary Industries told ACM that millions of fish, predominantly Bony Herring (Bony Bream) have been affected, as well as smaller numbers of other large-bodied species such as Murray Cod, Golden Perch, Silver Perch and Carp.
"This event is ongoing as a heatwave across western NSW continues to put further stress on a system that has experienced extreme conditions from wide-scale flooding," the spokesperson said.
"NSW DPI understands that fish death events are distressing to the local community, particularly on the Lower Darling-Baaka."
READ ALSO:
Graeme McCrabb, a farmer at Menindee, said the scene was difficult to come to grips with.
"It's staggering. Words cannot describe seeing the amount of dead fish out here," Mr McCrabb told the Daily Liberal, adding the smell was also a serious issue.
Mr McCrabb documented the fish kill at the Darling River in 2018 and twice in 2019, when Menindee Lakes dried as a result of the long-running drought.
Mr McCrabb raised concerns about the quality of drinking water in the region following the most recent fish kill, something that was echoed by Indigenous leaders.
Menindee Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Matthew Faeamani said on Friday she was expecting bottled water to sell out.
Michelle Kelly, an MLALC board member, said people want to "know the truth" because they are worried the amount of dead fish would affect the town's water supply.
"Maybe this time we will get an official state inquiry into what is killing our native fish, whether its lack of oxygen or pollution whatever," Mrs Kelly, a Wiradjuri elder, said.
"This water is used for our town's water supply and many people drink it."
The NSW DPI spokesperson advised that Bony Herring species boom and bust over time, meaning it 'booms' in population numbers during flood times and can then experience significant mortalities or 'busts' when flows return to more normal levels. This may have contributed to the fish kill.
Menindee, a town of about 500 people, is located an hour's drive from Broken Hill. It has been the site of several mass fish killings in recent years.
This is the second major fish kill in recent weeks at Menindee. In late February tens of thousands of dead fish were reported in the Darling-Baaka River from Menindee Main Weir to Menindee Town.
The cause was attributed to low dissolved oxygen levels as flood waters receded.
Also in late February, tens of thousands of dead fish, largely Bony Herring with some Carp, Murray Cod and Golden Perch were found in the Darling-Baaka River from Bindara Station near Menindee downstream towards Pooncarie.
At the time the cause was attributed to large floodwater draining back into the river with high nutrient loads and hot weather. The combination of these factors contributed to Dissolved Oxygen, or the amount of oxygen available to living aquatic organisms, depleting and resulting in fish deaths.
Community members are encouraged to report any fish deaths or observations through the Fishers Watch phoneline on 1800 043 536.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.