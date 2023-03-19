Two children who were arrested on Friday after allegedly leading a police pursuit through Dubbo have been refused bail to appear in court.
Police had initially said they were both ten-year-old boys. However, updated information has revealed a 10-year-old and a 16-year old appeared in Parramatta Children's Court on Saturday, March 18, in relation to the incident.
The accused pair have been charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, maliciously damaging property, stealing a motor vehicle, and police pursuit offences.
According to police, the boys were arrested in Peak Hill after a car chase between 9.25am and 11.30am on March 17.
Police had earlier been called to Thompson Street, Dubbo, after receiving reports of a possibly stolen vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.
The vehicle allegedly failed to stop when directed by police. A pursuit was initiated through Dubbo before being terminated due to safety concerns.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
