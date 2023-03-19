Daily Liberal
Charges laid against two boys aged 10 and 16 following car chase in Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:10pm
Police arrested the two children in Peak Hill after a car chase on Friday morning. File picture

Two children who were arrested on Friday after allegedly leading a police pursuit through Dubbo have been refused bail to appear in court.

