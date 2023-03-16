Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Dubbo car thefts on the rise in 2023 after a string of crime in the region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arna Kerklaan and Lewis Burns had their car stolen in February 2023. Picture by Ciara Bastow

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.