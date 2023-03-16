Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad appears in Young Local Court

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Local Court. File picture.

A woman charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of an Islamic terror group has faced Young Local Court on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.