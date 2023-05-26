Despite assurances the water issues in Walgett were being resolved, an Indigenous community group has decided to take matters into their own hands.
Last week, a Newcastle-based plumber and electrician donated their services to help install a custom-made reverse osmosis drinking water kiosk at the Dharriwaa Elders Group's building in Walgett. Dharriwaa Elders Group treasurer Ricky Townsend said the machine will be used to provide low sodium chilled drinking water to the public.
"We all know the drinking water isn't safe - and the survey we did in our community confirmed that people are having to buy drinking water," he said.
"None of this work would have been needed if the NSW government and Walgett Shire Council fixed the town's reverse osmosis system."
The move comes after worries the much-hyped transition back to river water from the high-sodium bore water the town was relying on was "short-lived". Just four days after the switch to river water began at the start of May, bore water was flowing through the town's pipes again.
However, water minister Rose Jackson said the Namoi River has been Walgett's permanent water source for over a week now and water quality has "improved significantly", with sodium levels now under 80 milligrams per litre.
"It is imperative that people have access to safe drinking water and that the Walgett community know the status of their water supply. When incomplete information is distributed it is unsettling for locals," she said.
"I want to acknowledge the local community and residents and thank them for their patience and understanding while we worked to get the town back on river water. I will always be a strong advocate for the people of NSW to have access to safe, palatable drinking water as the bare minimum."
When concerns about the town's water quality were raised in April, the town's water contained 300 milligrams per litre of sodium, 15 times higher than what medical practitioners recommend for long-term consumption by people with hypertension or renal and heart issues.
Since the 2018 drought led to reduced flows in the Namoi and Barwon rivers, the town had been relying on high-sodium water pumped in from the Great Artesian basin. Now, with the town's water supply successfully switched back to river water, sodium levels are well below the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines' limit of 180 milligrams per litre.
Hugh Percy, Walgett Shire Council's acting general manager, said the council has been working closely with experts. Throughout the transition the water supply was switched back and forth between river water and bore water - leading to some confusion from residents.
"The Department of Planning and Environment and Sydney Water staff have been on-site over the past few weeks to monitor the process and carry out water quality testing and will continue to provide us with support while we ensure all systems are stable," he said.
"We have also recently engaged new water operations staff who are being trained on how to operate the more complex treatment process that is required for river water.
"Unfortunately, there is no quick fix when it comes to sorting out complex systems like water treatment plants but we thank the Walgett community for their patience and understanding."
Minister Jackson agreed the issue will take some time to fully resolve but said the government was working closely with the council on the matter.
"These things always take time. However, I want to thank our water experts for going the extra mile to support Walgett Council as they have worked to resolve these issues and perfect the river water treatment process," she said.
The town's reverse osmosis plant - which has been out of action since 2020 - will also be overhauled so it can filter sand and sodium levels whenever Walgett needs to rely solely on bore water.
"The reality is that bore water will always be in the mix," minister Jackson said.
"The bores were installed to provide Walgett with an alternative water source to lean on during droughts and other emergencies such as bushfires and floods, and when there are issues with the river water treatment process."
"But council's intention is to use the Namoi River as its permanent day-to-day town water supply and, so far, the process is working well now that minor upgrades have been made to the plant and staff have been trained in how to use the equipment."
