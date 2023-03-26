Roy Butler is celebrating his first election win as an independent after walking away from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party last year.
In the weeks leading up to the election, Mr Butler was confident he had enough support from voters in Barwon to secure him re-election even without party backing.
"I think the Nationals thought because I don't have a party machine that it would be a disadvantage," he told the Daily Liberal.
"But we've had so much support - I've actually got more volunteers this time around than I had in 2019."
Mr Butler was first voted to represent the state's largest electorate in 2019. He said this term has been a challenging one but his track record through it has been enough to build a solid base of supporters.
"These four years have probably been one of the most challenging political terms in the history of the NSW parliament. We've had the pandemic, a mouse plague, floods, fires. We've had it all and we've come through that very well," he said.
"I like to think I've done enough over the last four years for people to put me in for another four years."
By the time counting finished on Saturday night, Mr Butler had solidified his margin on the seat with a primary vote of 43.20 percent - ahead of Nationals candidate Annette Turner with a primary vote of 26.22 percent and Labor candidate Joshua Roberts-Garnsey with 15.05 percent.
Mr Butler's former party only attracted 7.53 percent of the primary vote with their last minute candidate, Paul Britton, who had almost no campaign presence in the weeks leading up to election day.
After preferences - with a third of all votes counted - Mr Butler had a comfortable lead over the Nationals of 63.5 percent to 36.5 percent, a 6.9 percent swing in his favour compared to the 2019 election.
Although she didn't get across the line this time, Ms Turner - who was running for office for the first time - thanked her supporters for their dedication throughout the campaign.
"It's been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for your unwavering commitment," she said.
Former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers member Philip Donato also won re-election as an independent in Orange.
Both will go on to join the cross bench under the new Chris Minns Labor government, which is on track to have a majority in the lower house.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
