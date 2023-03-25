The repositioning of the amphitheatre towards the centre of Regand Park, overlooking the wetlands and adjacent to a carpark.

The repositioning of the walking trails at the back of Regand Park to ensure a minimum 50 metre buffer is retained.

That the area identified as a Mud Run area be retitled as an "Event Area" to broaden its application and opportunities for other activities.

That the new proposed carpark at Sir Roden Cutler Park be identified as a "flexible hard stand area" that provides opportunities for catering vans to support events.

That Electric Vehicle charging stations be allowed for at Sir Roden Cutler Park top carpark.



That the location of the clubhouse at Police Paddock be repositioned to a more central location on the western side of the active recreation area, and the southern amenity block be removed.