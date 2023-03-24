With rental costs on the rise, ownership out of reach for many young people and interest rates continuing to grow, voters will have housing firmly on their mind as they head to the polls tomorrow.
We asked some of the candidates running for the seat of Dubbo three questions to find out their plans to help constituents' secure stable housing in the next term of government.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders - who is running for re-election - said housing is a "top priority" for him and his government amidst a growing population across the state.
"We are well aware of the supply and affordability challenges and, in particular, how this affects young people, people in our regions, and people in need," he said.
"Our population is rapidly growing and changing, and is set to rise by 85,000 each year up until 2041."
He pointed to the undersupply of dwellings, a rise in residential construction costs and labour shortages in the construction industry as some of the factors leading to the current housing crisis for both renters and prospective buyers.
Between 2001 and 2011, while the population grew by 15.9 percent, housing stock only grew by 15.2 percent. Residential construction costs also rose by 14.2 per cent in 2022.
"These are challenges we all face together," Mr Saunders said.
"We want to be part of the solution - not the problem - and it's exactly why we are working with all levels of government and industry to create a fair and accessible housing sector across the state."
"Building the right homes in the right places is a big task with many moving parts - it cannot be fixed overnight. We are encouraging all parties to do their bit to help achieve these housing goals. We're moving the levers within the planning system and backing our efforts with considerable investment."
Mr Saunders said if a coalition government is re-elected after Saturday's vote, they would seek to increase the supply of available housing by diversifying housing types and "cutting red tape" on residential development approvals.
Locally, he said the Dubbo Regional Council has received $9.23 million from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to start construction of the River Street West Collector Road.
"This funding will enable council to build an essential new road and intersections to support its Northwest Residential Urban Release Area, unlocking an estimated 6,000 new homes," Mr Saunders explained.
Dubbo Labor candidate Josh Black said Labor has a suite of policies they would introduce to help first home buyers and renters should they be elected into government.
Some of the policies he noted include Labor's plan to remove or reduce stamp duty for 95 percent of first home buyers, abolish the land tax on family homes, create a rental commissioner, end no-grounds eviction, ban secret rent-bidding and make it easier for renters to keep pets.
"A NSW Rental Commissioner will be an advocate and voice for renters by working closely with government, consumer affairs, stakeholders and renters," Mr Black explained.
"Not implementing the Liberal-National Party 'Forever Land Tax' is also a good measure that will save people a lot over the lifetime of owning their own home."
They would also introduce a mandatory requirement for 30 percent of all homes built on surplus government land to be set aside for social, affordable and universal housing.
"An elected Minns Labor Government will create a new agency called "Homes NSW" that will drive the delivery of more housing options and manage social housing to tackle the state's housing crisis," he said.
The state election is set to be held on March 25. The other candidates running for the seat of Dubbo did not provide responses in time for publication.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
