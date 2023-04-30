Water minister Rose Jackson has met with residents of Walgett to get a better understanding about the water issues facing their community.
"It is not good enough to have local communities facing this level of uncertainty regarding the water quality and security. We need to do more and that is why I am here today to make sure this happens," she said.
Minister Jackson's visit to Walgett on Friday, April 28 comes after a report from the Dharriwaa Elders Group and Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service revealed many locals were "going to bed thirsty" or opting to buy expensive bottled water due to concerns over the town's water quality.
"I promised Walgett residents that I would put their concerns about water quality front and centre and that's what I am doing," Ms Jackson said.
"The local community has said loudly and clearly, over a long period of time, that water quality and security is on top of their priority list, and I want them to know I am listening carefully and take everyone's views seriously."
"There's no doubt the level of risk to water security in remote towns like Walgett is too high and I am taking actions to address this."
Although local council insists the drinking water is safe, researchers from UNSW say the town's drinking water has 15 times the level of sodium than what is recommended for long-term consumption by people with hypertension or renal and heart issues.
In response to the town's water concerns, Minister Jackson agreed to visit Walgett and meet with community leaders about the issue.
"I am looking forward to getting out on the ground and meeting with locals face-to-face, including the Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service and the Dharriwaa Elders Group, to hear what they have to say so I am in a stronger position to support and advocate for them moving forward," she said, ahead of the meeting."
"While I know there is no quick fix when it comes to water security in Walgett - I have already been making great headway in the short time I have been Minister by fast-tracking solutions to address a lot of these ongoing issues."
The town's water concerns have been ongoing since 2018 when the Namoi and Barwon rivers stopped flowing due to drought. Since then, the town has relied on high-sodium bore water from the Great Artesian Basin.
Despite record rainfall events, Walgett's river water remains unsuitable for household use due to contamination from industrial farming practices upstream and the presence of blue-green algae.
Exacerbating Walgett's water woes, the town's water is also without fluoridation.
Ms Jackson said some of the immediate measures which will be taken to address the community's concerns include supporting staff in Walgett to help fix the town's water treatment plant, getting long term staffing of the plant and getting the town's reverse osmosis machine - which has been out-of-action since 2020 - back online.
"I have been briefed and am aware that the department are working with the council to address these serious issues, but I have made it clear that we must act fast to fix this," she said.
"From my briefings, it has been brought to my attention that the water treatment will commence as of mid-next week. I will be following the status of this closely to ensure there is no further delay."
"In addition, I have asked the department to provide ongoing training to help uplift the skills of Council's water operations staff including remote support via video technology that will provide real-time assistance."
"But I want to make it clear the conversation doesn't end here - I will continue to work with the Walgett community and the Department to make sure we are looking at every option on the table to provide long term water security solutions."
