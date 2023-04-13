Daily Liberal
Walgett Indigenous leaders call for NSW Government taskforce to investigate town's ongoing water insecurity

By Allison Hore
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Dharriwaa Elders Group Speaker Clem Dodd discussing changes to the rivers near Walgett with Yuwaya Ngarra-lis Peta MacGillivray and Professor Jacqui Webster and Keziah Bennett-Brook from the George Institute for Global Health. Picture via UNSW
Community leaders and public health experts say they have "deep concerns" about the poor quality of Walgett's drinking water, with almost half of the town's Indigenous population reporting they have been without drinkable water for at least a month.

