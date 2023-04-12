A new Concrete World warehouse and cafe has been proposed for BlueRidge Business Park along 14 Fiscal Way, Dubbo.
The $6.755 million project - submitted to Dubbo Regional Council last week - will be done in two stages, with stage one consisting of a warehouse, car park, landscaping, signage and associate site works for Concrete World.
Concrete World Industries store and deliver concrete supplies - steel reinforcement, reo accessories, tools and equipment, sealers, and more.
They provide a range of services including estimating and scheduling, mesh services, bar services including cutting and bending and delivery, general building products, including timber and grouts.
Once complete Concrete World is expected to be operating from 5.30am to 7pm, seven days a week.
Initially, approximately 12 staff will be employed on site, however the development application states that "staff numbers will grow as the business grows".
In the application they say approximately four trucks will deliver and dispatch daily to and from the site, and a semi-trailer will deliver products fortnightly.
Goods will be loaded and unloaded with either a forklift or an overhead crane.
The building will be rectangular in shape and the warehouse will be located at the rear of the building with an office and showroom at the front.
A car park and driveways are proposed to be constructed on the property to enable access and parking for employees and customers.
Stage two will consist of the construction of one building with 11 industrial units, a café, car parking, landscaping, signage and associated site works.
The units will be used for light industrial and storage purposes. No tenants are currently proposed for the units.
The operational hours for all units are expected to be 5.30am to 10pm, seven days a week with staff employed on a full time, part time and casual basis.
Deliveries will also be made during operating hours.
The café will operate as a typical food and drink premises serving meals to be consumed on site and/or to be taken away. Seating will be provided within the café and outside.
It is set to operate from 5.30am to 10pm, seven days a week, with staff also to be employed on a full time, part time and casual basis.
Concrete World Industries, who submitted the application, says the proposed development is consistent with the council's objectives for the BlueRidge Business Park as contained within the LEP and the development principles contained within the Dubbo Development Control Plan 2013.
"In all, it is expected that the development will have a net socio-economic benefit through the generation of both short-term employment and activity during construction as well as ongoing employment once the site is operational," the report said.
"Based on the proposed development and the locality, it is concluded that the proposed application for warehouse, café and light industry at 14 Fiscal Way, Dubbo warrants the support of Dubbo City Council."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
