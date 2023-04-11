Daily Liberal
Walgett Indigenous leaders welcome Supreme Court decision, call for all COVID-19 fines to be reconsidered

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
COVID-19 testing in the carpark of the Dharriwaa Elders Group building in Walgett in 2021. Picture supplied
Indigenous community leaders in the town which received the highest rate of COVID-19 penalties have welcomed a ruling by the Supreme Court of NSW to overturn two fines in a test case which could set a wide-reaching precedent.

