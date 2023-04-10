The room was filled with excitement when members of the Rotary Club of Dubbo South dressed in black tie and hosted their first ball since before the pandemic - and raised a huge $125,000 in the process.
This was the first time the community had gathered in large numbers since 2019 and the huge fundraising feat marked an important milestone, helping them reach a total of $1.5 million raised for the Royal Flying Doctors Service Support Group over 30 years of fundraising.
The biennial Black Tie Ball on Saturday, March 25, took place at the RFDS Experience Centre, and 400 people were treated to entertainment from MC, Kerry "Skull" O'Keefe and the John Field Band.
Dinner was provided by Soulfood from Narromine and drinks were served by the Dragon Boat Club of Dubbo, who tended the bar.
Fundraising was achieved through a raffle of a Mitsubishi AXS donated by Western Plains Automotive, as well as an auction. The car was won by Briana Kierath.
On the night, a cheque for $125,000 was presented to Pauline McAllister President of RFDS Support Group, who accepted it on behalf of her group in the presence of RFDS NSW CEO Greg Sam.
Ms McAllister gave thanks on behalf of her organisation and paid tribute to the recently-deceased Judy Jakins who was one of earliest and most active supporters of Dubbo RFDS Base, and after whom the access road to the base is named.
Rotary Club president, Gavin Hollier, said there was "great warmth and enthusiasm" among the crowd "who took this opportunity to dress up and enjoy an evening such as this, having been denied for so long due to the pandemic".
Some of the people who came along for the night became involved through the Rotary club's Destination Outback trip, a biennial event which involves trekking through the outback in 4WD vehicles for up to 10 days. The local Rotary also runs the annual Tour D'Oroc raising funds for Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay.
"Destination Outback is contributing to small communities when they do the rounds through economic benefit, and they then also contribute to local sporting clubs and other venues that might benefit these communities," Mr Hollier told the Daily Liberal.
He said: "[Destination Outback] is considered by all who go to be a fantastic experience, not only by the camaraderie but the interaction with people in these remote areas, who value the contribution Destination Outback gives these communities, but also the human interaction, because some of these places are quite remote."
