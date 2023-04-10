Daily Liberal
Rotary Club of Dubbo South raises $1.5 million over 30 years for Royal Flying Doctor Service

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Geoff Sam, CEO of RFDS NSW, Pauline McAllister, Chair RFDS Dubbo Support Group receiving the cheque from Tony Geraghty, President RCDS, and George Richmond, Chair of Destination Outback Organising Committee. Picture supplied
The room was filled with excitement when members of the Rotary Club of Dubbo South dressed in black tie and hosted their first ball since before the pandemic - and raised a huge $125,000 in the process.

