Dubbo's Rochelle Olsen named state finalist in AgriFutures Rural Women's Awards

AH
By Allison Hore
April 9 2023 - 10:30am
Pregnancy loss practitioner Rochelle Olsen was "humbled" to be announced as one of the NSW finalists. Picture by Belinda Soole
Pregnancy loss practitioner Rochelle Olsen was "humbled" to be announced as one of the NSW finalists. Picture by Belinda Soole

Pregnancy loss practitioner Rochelle Olsen said she was "humbled" to be announced as one of the NSW finalists of the AgriFutures Australia Rural Women's Awards.

