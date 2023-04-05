The length of the Majestic Princess was five metres too long for the wharf in Eden, so orange tenders putted to and from the cruise liner on Monday, April 3.
On board one of those tenders were the 11 children and teachers from Hermidale Public School, a small central NSW town more than 800km north-west of Eden.
As they made their way towards the ship - which held 3560 guests, 1346 crew members, multiple swimming pools and dining rooms, cafes and bars, theatres, and plenty of other activities - the school students' jaws were dropped in fascination while their hands waved to those who stood on their balconies.
Moments earlier as they stood on a pebbled beach adjacent to Eden Wharf during a live television cross, the school students heard for the first time the real reason they were in Eden.
"We are allowed to go on the cruise ship," principal Skye Dedman said, as she pointed towards the Majestic Princess that sat in Twofold Bay.
One of the youngest students turned around clapping with his mouth open, before pumping his fists at the sand in excitement.
"I'm going to take a boat, the rest of you are going to swim," he said with a smile.
As they arrived on the 330m long vessel, they met with guest services director Ashwin Sasidharan who gave all the students a present - a captain's hat - which they wore throughout the tour.
"The kids were great. A lot of positive energy from them, and of course their innocent smiles gives us smiles, in turn we're going to give that back to our guests today," said Mr Sasidharan.
"A beautiful day of sunshine with beautiful kids around the ship."
Feet carefully shuffled across glass floors that captured the swirling sea below, with one student falling to his knees trying to peer through the glass and another holding on to the wooden handrail before leaning over.
Students also sat on navy and gold checkered seats within the grandeur of the cruise ship's theatre, before heading to a lift adorned with zebra print mirrors that would go from deck 12 to 14, with no 13 in sight.
Hermidale Public School students smiled throughout the cruise ship tour, and the presents and memories they formed will remain with them for a long time.
"People are our best asset, and through collaboration they were able to create a once in a lifetime experience," said Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Russell Fitzpatrick.
Bega Coles embraced and generously supported the school excursion venture, as well as Tathra Lions club for cooking evening meals for the group.
The Majestic Princess's visit was the final ship of the season for Eden. Cruise Eden praised all involved in what it said was its busiest cruise season ever.
