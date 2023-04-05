London Yeomans has been dancing for almost as long as she could walk. Now the eleven-year-old Dubbo local is preparing to take to the stage overseas at prestigious classical ballet events in New Zealand and Europe.
"I'm very excited to see a whole different part of the world, Europe will be amazing, going there will be the best experience, it'll be a dream come true," she told the Daily Liberal.
This month, London is travelling to Wellington, New Zealand to represent Australia at the Alana Haines Classical Awards, a bi-annual dance competition showcasing promising young ballet dancers from Australasia.
The four-day event - which began in 1991 - is held in memory of eleven-year-old ballet dancer Alana Haines who was tragically killed in a car accident on Christmas Eve, 1989. It gives young ballerinas an opportunity to learn professional techniques from some of the best dancers in the world.
"I'm really excited, this will be my first time doing the Alana Haines awards. I'm excited to dance my variation and go to the classes - but also for the experience alone, it'll be really amazing," she said.
Later this year London's heading to Europe for six weeks to take part in summer intensive programs in London, Paris and Munich.
These overseas adventures are just the latest milestones for London, who has already impressed judges at competitions across Australia. Proud mum Sally Yeomans said this year London was focusing on learning professional techniques to kick start her career.
"In previous years London has been a competitive dancer, she would do Eisteddfods and events where she would compete in Melbourne or Sydney and she had great success," Ms Yeomans said.
"But this year she decided to dedicate her time to technique because last year London came runners up at the Royal Academy of Dance awards for Australia - that's a pretty big effort for a country kid."
London was three when her parents enrolled her into her first ballet class on Hamilton Island. After the Yeomans moved to Dubbo, London continued her dance journey at the Orana Dance Centre.
"When I was born I had some problems because I was a very premature baby and I had a roll on my left foot so the doctor suggested swimming or ballet. So my mum put me in ballet," she said.
"The moment I stepped into it I just really loved it. I feel like the best version of myself when I do ballet. I just feel really at home and it's something that makes me really, really happy and I love to do it.
"Probably the biggest thing that I love about ballet is that it feels like me, I couldn't imagine doing anything else really."
As well as attending 12 hours of ballet classes a week in Dubbo and travelling to Sydney every fortnight to train at the prestigious Conlan College, London said she does a lot of practice in her free time at home.
She said it's this commitment which has been key to her success.
"I might just get on the barre or I might just do some foot exercises or some arm strengthening or core strengthening," she said.
"You have to have that drive and you have to have that feeling of 'I'm going to be there one day', you have to do a lot of practice and you have to have dedication and commitment. And you also have to want it, and you have to love it."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
