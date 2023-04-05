Daily Liberal
Dubbo ballet dancer London Yeomans takes dance dream to New Zealand

By Allison Hore
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
11-year-old ballet dancer London Yeomans in her home in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
London Yeomans has been dancing for almost as long as she could walk. Now the eleven-year-old Dubbo local is preparing to take to the stage overseas at prestigious classical ballet events in New Zealand and Europe.

