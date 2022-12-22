Three Rotary Clubs in Dubbo received sincere 'thank you' from Connecting Community Services (CCS) as their biggest supporters in grassroots programs to alleviate the plight of disadvantaged local families and individuals.
"We're very appreciative of their donations which go towards relief and financial assistance especially this Christmas and into the future," CCS chief executive Michelle Redden said.
"It's the end of the year and this is the time when many people are struggling financially. After the Christmas holidays, it's getting the children ready for back to school and people in financial hardships experience a lot of stress."
Former Rotarian and now CCS board member Neil Sharkey joined Ms Redden in thanking Dubbo Macquarie Rotary Club president Susie Rowley, Dubbo West president Debbie McCreadie and Dubbo South president Dr Tony Geraghty in a simple morning gathering at CCS offices on Church Street.
"They have raised quite a lot for a number of local community initiatives including their other much broader commitments internationally and nationally," Mr Sharkey said.
"A substantial amount of what they fundraise goes back into many community programs and for institutions like us.
"They are very generous and active Rotarians, genuinely altruistic and we thank them very much for their support."
The clubs recently donated the full expenses for hampers, children's gifts, and Christmas Day lunch that CCS will hold for local families, Mrs Rowley said.
"It's through various means that we raise funds throughout the year, and it's a good way for us three clubs to work together," Dr Geraghty said.
"They send us invitations to come along and help and we always say yes, very happy to do it," Mrs Rowley said.
"From all of us, it's our best way to contribute to helping people less fortunate so each of the clubs donate money from funds raised," Mrs McCreadie said.
CCS and the Dubbo Regional Council recently established a Food Pantry where residents can purchase low-cost grocery items as the soaring cost of living impacts many locals.
As a non-government organisation, the CCS runs programs such as before and after-school care for school-age children, youth mentoring programs for those ages 12 to 17 and their families, and assists seniors to live independently.
Ms Redden said the CCS provides various family and counseling services run by fulltime staff to assist families experiencing domestic violence, as well as programs on settlement services for migrants in the Dubbo-Orana region.
