Dubbo residents show their generosity by helping the St Vincent de Paul Society deliver Christmas hampers

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 3:15pm
Christmas hampers that went to families experiencing difficulties this year with Jim Montague from Mining Camps Australia, St Vinnies' Ian Wray, Peter Hargreaves, Barbara Kelly and Pat Yeo. Picture by Belinda Soole

Generosity of Dubbo residents has become evident as 300 Christmas hampers, filled with goodies, have been delivered to the doorsteps of those doing it tough this holiday period.

