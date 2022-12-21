Generosity of Dubbo residents has become evident as 300 Christmas hampers, filled with goodies, have been delivered to the doorsteps of those doing it tough this holiday period.
The compassion displayed by people - young and old - as they wrapped every item that went into each hamper has been "inspiring", Ian Wray of Dubbo St Vincent de Paul Society said.
The society's annual Christmas Appeal in the Dubbo-Orana region has been widely supported with many offering a hand-up to families and individuals, including donations from businesses such as Bunnings Dubbo and Mining Camps Australia.
Mr Wray personally delivered eight hampers to people on the society's list and described the excitement of those living alone when they saw someone at their door bearing gifts.
"It's very interesting to go [deliver hampers] and talk to people. It's hard to get away because people want to chat and have someone to have a cuppa with," Mr Wray said.
Some people had been experiencing tough times heading into Christmas and are being financially supported by St Vinnies because they are away from their families and have no one else to spend Christmas with, Mr Wray said.
At least 37 cars, some driven by St John's College students on their P-plates, rolled up to various addresses since Monday with the last hampers loaded into their cars.
"We had a great number of people lining up to come and help wrap hampers with all stuff most families need for Christmas lunch," volunteer Peter Hargraves said.
"St John's students helped us wrap gifts, others delivered five hampers each, loaded them in their cars, and away they went."
Many hampers went to women and their children who had been staying in refuge homes for families who had escaped from domestic violence situations, volunteer Barbara Kelly said.
The local police officers had picked up the hampers and personally delivered them to the families in refuges, Mrs Kelly explained.
"We gave it to the police to ensure these hampers are distributed to the families in refuges. We have support workers for people sleeping rough who picked up hampers for them."
The society's NSW chief executive Jack de Groot said they were pleased to see the support shown to St Vinnies' Christmas Appeal so far.
"Sadly there has been a huge demand for our services in the light of current financial pressures," he said.
"For a lot of the people who are calling on our services for the first time, the rising cost of housing, utilities, food, and other essentials is leaving them in a place where they are struggling just to have the basics required to live."
The society hopes to raise $1.3 million this year to assist people with food, clothing, household bills, rental increases, and daily expenses to keep their heads above water, Mr de Groot said.
Tax-deductible donations can be made on www.vinnies.org.au, calling 13 18 12 or at Vinnies shops.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
