Dubbo's airport will finally have longer, stronger, and wider runway spaces to cater for large emergency service aircrafts from anywhere in the states, territories and international carriers to land and take off.
A fresh round of investment from the NSW government on top of more than $70 million already pumped into the precinct is forthcoming with an initial $100,000 funding given to Dubbo Regional Council to launch the business case.
The airport's massive expansion plan includes a Large Aerial Tanker (LAT) base for firefighter planes from anywhere in the country or overseas, was announced on Tuesday by Dubbo MP and minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders.
With Dubbo's idyllic central location, within one hour of major cities around the state via the air, Mr Saunders said expanding the runway for the NSW Rural Fire Service's fleet of aerial firefighting planes during bushfire season and other emergencies will enable Dubbo to host LATs.
Establishing Dubbo as a base host for tankers long-term will also enhance the city's capability as a future commercial airport hub in Western NSW, Mr Saunders said.
"This is one of those significant infrastructures that if you build it they will come," Mr Saunders said when asked if the runway expansion is to make way for future larger commercial flights joining the mix of airline companies operating in Dubbo.
"It's significant having future large tankers deliver much-needed emergency services from this airport hub and make way for the future commercialisation of this airport.
"What we know is that within an hour you can be anywhere in NSW from this airport that's why it's such an important base for all emergency services."
The current 1,706 metre long runway is due for expansion which is expected to be completed by 2030 after the council's business plans are completed.
The Dubbo Regional Airport Precinct has undergone significant developments such as the $35 million Police Training Centre, $6.4 million RFS Training Academy, $2.3 million joint SES and Volunteer Rescue Association Unit, Royal Flying Doctor Service base and NSW RFS Orana Fire Control Centre.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said they expect the runway expansion for large tankers "to benefit the entire community, not just for Dubbo but for the entire state from the perspective of protecting the state [as modern technology becomes an effective tool in detecting bushfires and other natural calamities]".
READ MORE:
"The current pavement is already being asked to do more than it ever was intended and this grant will further enhance the partnership by enabling current aerial firefighting services to continue while catering for larger aircraft in the future," Cr Dickerson said.
A Canadian pilot, Rick Roberts, flew in a ConAir aerial firefighting tanker from Vancouver to assist emergency bushfire operations in Australia last October and is based at the Dubbo precinct working alongside SES and RFS.
"We enjoyed being out [putting out] bushfires and being beneficial and effective on the job," Mr Roberts told reporters at the airport during Mr Saunders' announcement of the runway expansion.
He and his aerial tanker, Hunter, will depart next March when the bushfire season in Australia is over.
He said he looks forward to landing on a much longer and wider runway and doing more firebombing to help protect the western region from devastating fires.
"We do enjoy helping out here...taking off from Dubbo Airport is not much of a challenge with great terrain getting in and out. It is very convenient for us from a pilot's perspective," Mr Roberts said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.