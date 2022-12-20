Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Airport's runway is to be expanded to make way for larger aircrafts from anywhere in the state or overseas

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:58pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Shibli Chowdhury, Dugald Saunders MP and Pilot Rick Roberts. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo's airport will finally have longer, stronger, and wider runway spaces to cater for large emergency service aircrafts from anywhere in the states, territories and international carriers to land and take off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.