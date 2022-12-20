"I look forward to the next chapter."
It's hard to imagine yourself doing one job for 50 years, but that's exactly what Dubbo man Mark Gibson has done.
After 50 years as part of the Volunteer Rescue Association NSW and 10 years as the commissioner for the organisation, Mr Gibson has stepped down.
Residents shouldn't fear though, Mr Gibson can't let go completely and will still be a member of the Dubbo squad and will be part of the transition to a new commissioner as well as have a hand in some special projects.
"The success of the VRA NSW as a professional organisation can only be achieved by a great team, I am proud to have led that team," Mr Gibson said.
Mr Gibson said the past 50 years had been a "wonderful" journey, but the past five held a lot of positive memories.
"Some five years ago the VRA won the lottery, it was in Wagga during 2019 that the minister at the time, Troy Grant announced the VRA was to receive additional funding of $18 million in addition to the current $1.365 million," he said.
"That gave us $24 million over four years, a cherished gift from the State Government."
This funding allowed the VRA, under Mr Gibson's guidance, to become an organisation that was taken seriously as they worked to become a company limited.
Despite a guideline of four years, the VRA was able to make it happen in just two.
"Which is a remarkable achievement," he said.
Mr Gibson thanked all those who have been part of his journey over the past 50 years and who have continued to support the organisation.
"Without their help we would not be where we are today," he said.
But it wasn't just Mr Gibson who had people to thank. A community of residents, government officials and colleagues were lining up to shake hands and say their thanks to the man who changed the path for the NSW VRA.
One of those people was Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke.
Minister Cooke said over the past 11 months she's had, between the disasters, the opportunity to hand over a number of new VRA vehicles.
"It's a constant reminder that all over the state, where VRA is, you have left your mark in more ways than one," she told Mr Gibson.
Another example Ms Cooke used, was the implementation of the search dogs program, a program Mr Gibson has been passionate about achieving.
"I'm pleased to see it will be another example of your legacy," she said.
Over the course of Mr Gibson's 50 years, he has received a number of awards and honours, including honorary life members of the Dubbo VRA in 2007 and honorary life membership of the NSW VRA in 2010. In 2007 he was recognised on the Australian Honours List for distinguished emergency service to the community and was awarded the Emergency Services Medal. In 2020 Mr Gibson was also awarded the National Emergency Medal after sustained service during the NSW RFS Bushfire event of 2019/2020.
"Thank you for all of your service, for 50 years service to the VRA and for 10 years as commissioner, thank you for your leadership over this time," she said.
"The VRA is in a much better position now because of your contribution."
One particular man who worked closely with Mr Gibson was Chair of the VRA NSW board, Stuart Clark, who had nothing but kind words to say about his colleague.
"Over that time [the past 50 years] the VRA hasn't changed anymore than in his tenure as commissioner, he has literally transformed the organisation," Mr Clark said.
"He has taken what was the volunteer rescue association, a loose network of squads which were formed by communities around the state, dependent on local funding with minimal support from the government and he has transformed the agency into a professional rescue service."
Mr Clark complimented Mr Gibson on his ability to secure long term funding for the future of the VRA and his work with the RFS, which was called "game changing".
"To Mark's wife, son and daughter and extended family, I am acutely aware of the burden that is placed on family and Mark's service to the VRA and community has been at significant cost to them. The late nights, the call outs, the countless weekends, the meetings, the phone calls, and it doesn't matter what time I call the phone is always answered," he said.
"I'm very aware of the cost to family, so thank you for all you've allowed the VRA to have."
Mr Clark said he was pleased they wouldn't be losing Mr Gibson entirely and that he would be sticking around.
"Mark you leave us as commissioner as a vibrant, well trained, dynamic, motivated agency as your legacy. An agency that will continue to go from strength to strength," he said.
Shane Fitzsimmons, as the previous commissioner of the Rural Fire Service, worked closely with Mr Gibson for many years.
"I remember early on, challenges with the VRA, and that's the polite way to say it," he said.
"They've always had the spirit and ethos of volunteering and wanting to serve and protect in their community, that was rock solid. But it was Mark Gibson that realised that if something significant didn't shift, the future of the VRA was absolutely in jeopardy."
Despite some "hostile" meetings, Mr Fitzsimmons spoke of the example Mr Gibson set with his drive and tenacity to make sure the VRA members were looked after and better preserved.
Over that time [the past 50 years] the VRA hasn't changed anymore than in his tenure as commissioner, he has literally transformed the organisation.- VRA Chair, Stuart Clark
"There were plenty of meetings where the odds weren't lining up and suggested you might not prevail as the commissioner and I remember having intimate conversations and you were fatalistic, 'well we're trying to do what's right for the members, if they can't see the path, it's not my destiny', but the members prevailed and ultimately you prevailed," he said.
Mr Fitzsimmons said that Mr Gibson had trod a course that was challenging and difficult, but he "trod it well".
"Without love and support at home, without sacrifice at home we know leaders like Mark Gibson wouldn't be able to achieve what they do, thank you so much sincerely. Without that the VRA wouldn't be where it is today," he said.
Current RFS commissioner Rob Rogers was on hand to deliver a gift to Mr Gibson; a plaque that recognised his long standing contribution to the safety of the NSW community, to volunteer emergency services and his support of the RFS and its members.
He also received a VRA Flag, in honour of his service.
"I hope the new commissioner does just a good a job as what I've been told I do," Mr Gibson said jokingly.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
