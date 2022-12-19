Those who wanted to support local in the lead-up to Christmas were out in force at some of the year's final markets on the weekend.
Those young and old were out on Saturday for the Dubbo Farmers Markets at the Macquarie Lions Park, with plenty of food and drink as well as gift ideas on offer.
Attention then turned to Macquarie Street on Sunday as the Dubbo Rotunda Markets offered a huge amount once again.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was in attendance and captured these moments.
