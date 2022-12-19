As the Voice to Parliament continues to be one of the most hotly-debated topics around the country, Australian Community Media, the publisher of the Daily Liberal, is speaking to a range of First Nations people about their thoughts on the proposal and what the government can do best for Australia.
A group of people in Wiradjuri Country were part of nationwide community consultations held by co-design members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
Some of the concerns raised in those discussions were transparency, housing, youth perspectives, inclusivity and challenges in representation.
Public consultations leading up to the Indigenous Voice referendum, were organised in 66 places around Australia including Dubbo on March 22, 2021.
Feedback from the two consultation sessions held here were reported by the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA). Without naming them, the report states 12 Indigenous community members were consulted in the first session and 14 in the second session. Aunty Narelle Boys welcomed participants to Country that day.
Ms Boys told Daily Liberal she "most definitely" supported an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
"We need to have a voice. I was born here and my grandmother's grandmother's grandmother's grandmother was born here, so anyone's that talking about this Country in parliament or wherever needs to hear from the right people," she said.
Daily Liberal has contacted the NIAA for details of how participants were gathered, their age range, and any updates since the last consultation.
Co-design members of the Voice and organisers of the session clarified the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament would function at a local, regional and national level.
All 12 participants agreed the Voice was needed and would be strongly supported. The "critical" need for more funding towards housing was also raised by a majority of participants.
One person stated there would be opposition to the Voice as it would be seen as 'led by government' unlike the community-led Uluru Statement process.
Participants also discussed how the Voice would be different from the 1990-2005 Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC). While there were similarities, the former would not be providing services or programs and would be a national advisory body.
One participant said ATSIC did not work well at the grassroots level and that ATSIC regions had to compete for funding.
Another participant said the people present were not representative of the diversity of the Aboriginal community in Dubbo and it was important to engage people were not present during the consultation.
It was raised that there was a barrier to participation and working with government for Aboriginal people and they should be working together at a local level.
Young people having their voices heard was important to a participant who noted that youth had different interpretations of being Aboriginal. Co-design members said a Youth Advisory Group would be a part of the Voice at the local and regional level.
It was agreed that that the Voice needed to be a bottom up design and that the ACT's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body (ATSIEB) was a good example of working with and talking to government.
Participants said the Voice at this level needed to focus on sourcing community and regional funding from all levels of government. There was much discussion about not repeating bodies and structures already in place.
One participant believed two members per jurisdiction was not enough to successfully represent urban, regional and remote areas while another stated National Voice members must be there to represent community, not themselves.
It was also said that Aboriginal people were sick of being on advisory bodies and wanted to be at the table where decisions were being made. They wanted to be part of the police development process as well as have influence on the outcome.
Details on the first community consultation can be found on the NIAA website here.
Dubbo community consultation for the Voice - session 2
Overall, it was agreed this needed to be a voice of community and not the voice of the elites.
Once again, participants expressed the need for more affordable housing and more youth voices to be included.
Two participants insisted that existing bodies like Murdi Paak and NSW Local Decision Making initiative ('LDM' is an Aboriginal community governance initiative) needed to be used, while another suggested many smaller towns did not have such structures in place.
One person also asked how likely it was that the Voice would be abolished.
Participants expressed strong support for the accountability and transparency with one saying government agencies needed to be more accountable to community.
Service delivery for cross border communities were recognised as a challenge because various state and local government boundaries cut through Aboriginal clan regions.
One participant said there needed to jurisdictional plans while another wanted focus to be on sustainability and economic development in community.
Participants asked what the National Voice would do that is not already being done.
They was discussion on resourcing the Voice, while one person said the Voice needed to be involved in how funding would be invested or even allocation of funding.
The option for an election of National Voice members was discussed. Low voter turnout was a concern as people believed it would undermine democratic principles and the authority of the Voice.
It was agreed that representatives would only be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Details on the second community consultation can be found on the NIAA website here.
Do you have something to say? Submit a letter to the editor
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.