A grass fire on the outskirts of Dubbo last week proved the threat of damaging blazes remains in the region despite the cooler conditions and rain in recent months.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Orana Rural Fire District area as the weather warms up.
Only last week a fire broke out on a property near Beni Road and while there was no significant property damage, the RFS was called into action.
READ ALSO:
NSW RFS Inspector Dave Millsteed said two years of wet weather has led to prolific vegetation growth across NSW, with the state now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade.
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding," he said.
"Grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening homes, crops and livelihoods.
"I urge Orana Rural Fire District landholders to be aware of this increased threat and to prepare.
"Every landholder should have firefighting equipment on hand and ensure that it is in good working order.
"Orana Rural Fire District residents should also update and discuss their Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens."
The top five actions landholders can take to make their property safer are:
The Fires Near Me NSW app can also be downloaded while people can also set a Watch Zone to monitor fires in their area.
For information about preparing for grass fires, check www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/grass or visit www.myfireplan.com.au.
To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or check the Fires Near Me NSW app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.