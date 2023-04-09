Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Cancer Council charity raffle among fun at special Easter Sunday Rotunda market

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 9 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle King at the Rotunda Markets with the hampers on offer in her fundraising raffle for the Cancer Council. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Danielle King at the Rotunda Markets with the hampers on offer in her fundraising raffle for the Cancer Council. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Shops and cafes across town may have been closed for business on Easter Sunday but the Rotunda Markets were in full swing, with a steady crowd showing up to enjoy the sun and browse the unique wares on sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.