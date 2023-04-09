Shops and cafes across town may have been closed for business on Easter Sunday but the Rotunda Markets were in full swing, with a steady crowd showing up to enjoy the sun and browse the unique wares on sale.
Danielle King was among the stallholders for the special Easter Sunday market which was held at Victoria Park as opposed to the usual location at the Church Street rotunda.
Ms King was selling raffle tickets to raise money for the Cancer Council, part of her fundraising efforts ahead of the Shitbox Rally she'll be entering in October alongside husband Rob Dario.
"The Shitbox Rally raises over $20 million every year for cancer research - we're hoping to raise a minimum of $7,000. Hopefully it will be more than that but we need a minimum of $5,000 to enter the rally," she said.
"Today we're doing a giant Easter raffle which is absolutely wonderful. We've had some generous donations from the community and we've had some great support."
"Cancer hits everybody, it doesn't discriminate. So we've had a lot of support today."
Also on sale on the day was food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares.
The next Rotunda Markets will be back on Macquarie Street on the 28th of May.
To find out more about Danielle King and Rob Dario's Shitblox Rally fundraiser and see how you can support them, visit their team's page on the event's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.